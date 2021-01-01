Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Air (2019)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 660-900% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (2019)
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (99.8 vs 107.1 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|304 x 212 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.35 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.6%
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|41 dB
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1238:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|94.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|61.3%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|67 / 96 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|1.8 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|178 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Cores
|10
|2
|Threads
|10
|4
|L3 Cache
|-
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Intel UHD Graphics 617
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +113%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +630%
11485
1573
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1564
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|1050 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|0.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|2.13 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|192
|DirectX support
|-
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|-
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|0.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
