Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Air (Intel, 2020)

88 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
VS
51 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Air (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Around 8.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.1 vs 107.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
vs
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6% ~79.4%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM
Noise level - 45.8 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 13.3 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1300:1
sRGB color space - 98.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 64.2%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 67 / 96 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 10 2
Threads 10 4
L3 Cache - 4 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed 0 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 2048 384
DirectX support - 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock - 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 75.8 dB
Microphones - 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Dell XPS 13 9310
4. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
6. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
8. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or HP ENVY 13
9. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or Apple MacBook Air (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and Pro 14 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский