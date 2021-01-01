MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or MacBook Pro 13 (2019) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max - Intel Core i5 8257U Intel Core i5 8279U Intel Core i7 8557U RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 298-407% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 70 against 58 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.1 vs 107.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 3.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM Noise level - 41.8 dB

Display 3024 x 1964 2560 x 1600 Size 14.2 inches 13.3 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 254 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1524:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 78.4% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +100% 1000 nits MacBook Pro 13 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 12.96 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 67 / 96 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 TGP 30 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1050 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 0.81 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed 0 Gbps 2.13 Gbps Shading units 2048 384 DirectX support - 12 GPU performance MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +542% 5.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (2019) 0.81 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock - 2133 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR3 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.7 dB Microphones - 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v4.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 0.7 mm Touchpad Size - 13.4 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.