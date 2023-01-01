Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

72 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
VS
45 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 70 against 48 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 154% sharper screen – 254 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.1 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches		 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6% ~77.4%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6800 RPM -
Noise level (max. load) 47.5 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 15.6 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2
~14% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 25000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.2% -
Response time 31 ms -
Max. brightness
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +67%
500 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 67 / 96 W 45 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 274 grams 260 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 3.5 GHz
Cores 12 (8P + 4E) 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache - 4 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1398 MHz -
FLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2432 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 152 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 76 32
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +141%
6.8 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 2x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.3 dB 68.7 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm 10.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
    - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
    - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
