74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
VS
63 out of 100
Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 94% sharper screen – 254 versus 131 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 41% more compact case (107.1 vs 181.6 square inches)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
vs
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches		 400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm
15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) 1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6% ~74%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 13.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14.2 inches 17.3 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 131 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 67 / 96 W 280 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 274 grams 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo frequency - 5.1 GHz
Cores 12 (8P + 4E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache - 32 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1398 MHz -
FLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2432 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 152 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 76 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 3 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes
