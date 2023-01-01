Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm
12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.6%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6800 RPM
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|47.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|-
Screen space comparison
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~2% more screen space
|Contrast
|25000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.2%
|100%
|Response time
|31 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|67 / 96 W
|230 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|274 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (8P + 4E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|-
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14188
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1850
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14394
16331
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1398 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|8.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2432
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|152
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|76
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|2x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
- The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
- The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
