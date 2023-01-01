Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs Pro 13 (2019)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 407-555% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 70 against 58 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.1 vs 107.1 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.6%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6000 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|47.5 dB
|41.8 dB
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1524:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|78.4%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|12.96 V
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|67 / 96 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|274 / 272 grams
|275 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Cores
|12 (8P + 4E)
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|-
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +120%
1933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +287%
14188
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1577
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +275%
14394
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1398 MHz
|1050 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|0.81 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|2.13 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2432
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|152
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|76
|6
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.7 dB
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|0.7 mm
|Size
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|13.4 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
- The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
- The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
