Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) vs Air (2019)

52 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
VS
44 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 8210Y
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) and Air (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
  • Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 83 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (2019)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (99.8 vs 130.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
vs
MacBook Air (2019)

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches		 304 x 212 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.35 x 0.61 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~79.6%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6500 RPM -
Noise level 47 dB 41 dB

Display

Size 15.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 221 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1333:1 1238:1
sRGB color space - 94.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 61.3%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
MacBook Pro 15 (2018) +25%
500 nits
MacBook Air (2019)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 87 W 30 W
Cable length 2 meters 1.8 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 369 gramm 178 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 9 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 617
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1000 MHz 1050 MHz
FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 0.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR3
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 2.13 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 192 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 3 3
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
0.38 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (2019) +5%
0.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 2133 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR3
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 85 dB 75.8 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v4.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.7 mm 0.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 16.0 x 9.9 cm 11.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No
