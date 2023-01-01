You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 8750H Intel Core i7 8850H Intel Core i9 8950HK - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83 against 70 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Can run popular games at about 929-1267% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 929-1267% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.1 vs 130.3 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.1 vs 130.3 square inches) 15% sharper screen – 254 versus 221 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~84.6% Side bezels 8.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 6500 RPM - Noise level 47 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 3024 x 1964 Size 15.4 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 221 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1333:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 86.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.7% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 87 W 67 / 96 W Cable length 2 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 369 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1000 MHz 1344 MHz FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 192 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 3 76 GPU performance MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 0.38 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +1689% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 2400 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 85 dB - Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 16.0 x 9.9 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.