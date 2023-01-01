Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 15 (2019) or MacBook Air 15 (M2) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 83.6 against 66.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Can run popular games at about 379-517% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
vs
MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches		 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~83.9%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 -
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6500 RPM -

Display

Size 15.4 inches 15.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 221 ppi 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1326:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 98.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7%
Response time - 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 87 W 35 / 70 W
Cable length 2 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 369 grams 116 / 165 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1000 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 192 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 3 32
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +689%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.6 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.4 x 9.9 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

