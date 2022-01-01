You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK Apple M2 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 83.6 against 52.6 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 379-517% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (101.4 vs 130.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~82% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Max. fan speed (RPM) 6500 RPM -

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1664 Size 15.4 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 221 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 500 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83.6 Wh 52.6 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 87 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length 2 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 369 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1000 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 192 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 3 32 GPU performance MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 0.38 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +689% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 2400 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.6 mm - Touchpad Size 15.4 x 9.9 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.