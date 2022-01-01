Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) vs Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 83.6 against 58.2 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
- Can run popular games at about 379-517% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 130.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6500 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|15.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|221 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1658:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.8%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|87 W
|67 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|369 gramm
|274 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8714
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8348
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1000 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|192
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|3
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|81.9 dB
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.6 mm
|-
|Size
|15.4 x 9.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
