MacBook Pro 15 (2019) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83.6 against 70 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 697-951% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.1 vs 130.3 square inches)

15% sharper screen – 254 versus 221 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~84.6% Side bezels 8.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 6500 RPM -

Display 2880 x 1800 3024 x 1964 Size 15.4 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 221 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +100% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 83.6 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 87 W 67 / 96 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 369 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1000 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 192 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 0.38 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +1268% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 2400 MHz - Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.6 mm - Touchpad Size 15.4 x 9.9 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

