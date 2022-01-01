Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~74%) battery – 100 against 57.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
|363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5616 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46.1 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1331:1
|1371:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|65%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.8%
|44%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.4%
|42.5%
|Response time
|43 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|96 W
|180 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|359 gramm
|498 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN515-55) +10%
1183
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5356
3901
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1137
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7044
4875
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1000 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1250 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1280
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|82.3 dB
|76 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
