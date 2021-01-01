You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 100 against 57 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches Area 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~72.4% Side bezels 6.6 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5616 RPM - Noise level 46.1 dB -

Display 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 226 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1331:1 1480:1 sRGB color space 100% 53% Adobe RGB profile 88.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% - Response time 43 ms 11 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +67% 500 nits Nitro 5 AN515-57 300 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 96 W 180 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 359 gramm 500 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB TGP 50 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1000 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1250 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 1280 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN515-57 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 82.3 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.