Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57

66 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
57 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 100 against 57 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
vs
Nitro 5 AN515-57

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~72.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5616 RPM -
Noise level 46.1 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1331:1 1480:1
sRGB color space 100% 53%
Adobe RGB profile 88.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% -
Response time 43 ms 11 ms
Max. brightness
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +67%
500 nits
Nitro 5 AN515-57
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 96 W 180 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 359 gramm 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1250 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1280 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN515-57
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 82.3 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop's particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

