Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 78% sharper screen – 226 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (136.4 vs 155.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|Height
|245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5616 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1331:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.4%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|96 W
|180 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|359 gramm
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|82.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +26%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +32%
6409
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1000 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1250 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1280
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
