Review

Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 440 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 136.4 square inches)

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 302.5 mm (11.91 inches)
Height 245.9 mm (9.68 inches) 233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 16 mm (0.63 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~76.7%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5616 RPM -
Noise level 46.1 dB 40 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1331:1 1494:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile 88.8% 70.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% 73.3%
Response time 43 ms -
Max. brightness
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +14%
500 nits
Swift 3 (SF313-53)
440 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 96 W 65 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 359 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 82.3 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1250 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1280 640
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 2666 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

