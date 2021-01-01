Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 65% sharper screen – 226 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 245.9 x 16 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.63 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5616 RPM -
Noise level 46.1 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1331:1 1842:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 88.8% 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% 66.6%
Response time 43 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +67%
500 nits
Swift 3 SF316-51
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 96 W 65 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 359 gramm 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1250 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1280 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127%
3.2 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 82.3 dB 75.2 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

