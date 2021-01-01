MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Swift X SFX16-51G – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~104%) battery – 100 against 49 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

65% sharper screen – 226 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 245.9 x 16 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.63 inches 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm

14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches Area 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~82.1% Side bezels 6.6 mm 6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5616 RPM - Noise level 46.1 dB -

Display 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1331:1 1485:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.6% Adobe RGB profile 88.8% 69.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% 72% Response time 43 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +67% 500 nits Swift X SFX16-51G 300 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 49 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 96 W 60 / 90 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 359 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 50 W 60 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1000 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1250 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 1280 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-51G +92% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 82.3 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.