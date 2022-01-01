You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK Intel Core i5 8210Y GPU - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB Intel UHD Graphics 617 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Can run popular games at about 385-525% higher FPS

Around 4.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 100 against 50 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (2019) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (99.8 vs 136.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches 304 x 212 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.35 x 0.61 inches Area 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5616 RPM - Noise level 46.1 dB 41 dB

Display 3072 x 1920 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1331:1 1238:1 sRGB color space 100% 94.6% Adobe RGB profile 88.8% 61.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% - Response time 43 ms 35 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +25% 500 nits MacBook Air (2019) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 50 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 96 W 30 W Cable length 2 meters 1.8 meters Weigh of AC adapter 359 gramm 178 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB Intel UHD Graphics 617 TGP 50 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1000 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1250 MHz 1050 MHz FLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS 0.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR3 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.13 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1280 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 3 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +700% 3.2 TFLOPS MacBook Air (2019) 0.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 2133 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR3 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.3 dB 75.8 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v4.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 0.5 mm Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm 11.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.