Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
From $1799
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 100 against 58 watt-hours
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 136.4 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5616 RPM
|6200 RPM
|Noise level
|46.1 dB
|42.1 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1331:1
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.8%
|77.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.4%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|40 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|12.96 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|96 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|359 gramm
|276 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1211
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4854
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2662
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1000 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1250 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|1280
|512
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.3 dB
|80.1 dB
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
