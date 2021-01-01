Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Pro 15 (2018)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Can run popular games at about 408-557% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
|Height
|245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
|240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
|Thickness
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5616 RPM
|6500 RPM
|Noise level
|46.1 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1331:1
|1333:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.4%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|96 W
|87 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|359 gramm
|369 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|9 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1097
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2662
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1000 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1250 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|1280
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.3 dB
|85 dB
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|0.7 mm
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|16.0 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
