Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)

79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
VS
31 out of 100
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage 128GB

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 1137-1550% higher FPS
  • Around 16.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~170%) battery – 100 against 37 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
vs
Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~77.5%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 37.4 dB -

Display

Size 16.2 inches 15.6 inches
Type Mini LED TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 25700:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 88% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.1% -
Response time 67 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 140 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 353 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz -
Cores 10 2
Threads 10 2
L3 Cache - 4 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1296 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 8
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +2067%
5.2 TFLOPS
Aspire 1 (A115-32)
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No -
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.7 dB -
Microphones 3 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No No
