Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 1137-1550% higher FPS
- Around 16.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~170%) battery – 100 against 37 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|37.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16.2 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|25700:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.1%
|-
|Response time
|67 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|140 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|353 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|10
|2
|Threads
|10
|2
|L3 Cache
|-
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +177%
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +966%
12171
1142
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +230%
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +1561%
11873
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|6 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1296 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|2.93 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|640 x 480
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
