Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 4.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~178%) battery – 100 against 36 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~77.5% Side bezels 3.4 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 37.4 dB -

Display 3456 x 2234 1920 x 1080 Size 16.2 inches 15.6 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 254 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 25700:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 88% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.1% - Response time 67 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +67% 500 nits Aspire 3 (A315-58) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 36 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 140 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 353 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 30 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1296 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 12 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +519% 5.2 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-58) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 4x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 3 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.