MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Aspire 7 (A715-42G) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~108%) battery – 100 against 48 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm

14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~80.8% Side bezels 3.4 mm 8.9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 -

Display 3456 x 2234 1920 x 1080 Size 16.2 inches 15.6 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 254 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 1000 nits Aspire 7 (A715-42G) n/a

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 140 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile TGP 30 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 2048 1024 DirectX support - 12 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +63% 5.2 TFLOPS Aspire 7 (A715-42G) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.