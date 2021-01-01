Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
From $769
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~108%) battery – 100 against 48 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm
14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|8.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|16.2 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|140 W
|135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|L3 Cache
|-
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1701
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +116%
12018
5572
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1218
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7229
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1024
|DirectX support
|-
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
