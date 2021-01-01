Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Nitro 5 (AN515-45) – what's better?

84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
VS
61 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 100 against 57 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~72.4%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.2 inches 15.6 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 140 W 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 10 12
L3 Cache - 16 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 0 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support - 12
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +63%
5.2 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes
