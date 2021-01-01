MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~74%) battery – 100 against 57.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Better webcam recording quality

100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (136.7 vs 174.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm

15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~73.1% Side bezels 3.4 mm 10.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 3456 x 2234 1920 x 1080 Size 16.2 inches 17.3 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 254 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 1243:1 sRGB color space - 55% Adobe RGB profile - 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7% Response time - 16 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233% 1000 nits Nitro 5 AN517-54 300 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 140 W 135 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 387 / 580 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 30 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1296 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2048 2048 DirectX support - 12 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN517-54 +29% 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 79 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.