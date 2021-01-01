Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54

86 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
VS
60 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~74%) battery – 100 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (136.7 vs 174.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-54

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches		 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~73.1%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 10.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 16.2 inches 17.3 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1243:1
sRGB color space - 55%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233%
1000 nits
Nitro 5 AN517-54
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 140 W 135 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 387 / 580 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 10 8
L3 Cache - 8 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1296 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support - 12
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-54 +29%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
3. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
4. ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Nitro 5 AN517-54
5. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Nitro 5 AN517-54
6. Aspire 7 (A715-42G) vs Nitro 5 AN517-54
7. Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) vs Nitro 5 AN517-54
8. Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs Nitro 5 AN517-54

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский