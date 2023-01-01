Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (136.7 vs 182.9 square inches)
- 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|~62.9%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|27.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|37.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16.2 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|25700:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.1%
|-
|Response time
|67 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|140 W
|280 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|353 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (8P + 2E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|10
|24
|L3 Cache
|-
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2018
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12116
16686
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|32
GPU performance
5.2 TFLOPS
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.8 mm
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
