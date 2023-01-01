You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3456 x 2234 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)

102% sharper screen – 254 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (136.7 vs 191.6 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 3.25 kg (7.17 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 408 x 303 x 24.6-26.9 mm

16.06 x 11.93 x 0.97-1.06 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 1236 cm2 (191.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~76% Side bezels 3.4 mm 10.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 37.4 dB -

Display 3456 x 2234 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16.2 inches 18 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 254 ppi 126 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 25700:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 88% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.1% - Response time 67 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 500 nits Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023 n/a

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 140 W 280 / 330 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 353 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 30 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz - GPU boost clock 1296 MHz - FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023 +31% 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.