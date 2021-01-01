MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3456 x 2234 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~72.5% Side bezels 3.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3456 x 2234 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16.2 inches 15.6 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 254 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 1000 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) n/a

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 140 W 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB TGP 30 W 105 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed 0 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2048 3840 DirectX support - 12 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) +142% 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock - 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

