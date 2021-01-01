Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
From $1299
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|~72.5%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16.2 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|140 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|L3 Cache
|-
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1763
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13076
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|105 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|-
|12
GPU performance
5.2 TFLOPS
12.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
