Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)

79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
VS
68 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (136.7 vs 182.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches		 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.9 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~69.9%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 8.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 37.4 dB -

Display

Size 16.2 inches 17.3 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 25700:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 88% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.1% -
Response time 67 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 140 W 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 353 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 14
Threads 10 20
L3 Cache - 24 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1296 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 84.7 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes
