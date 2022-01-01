You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3456 x 2234 - 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1800 grams less (around 3.97 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 33% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 100 against 74 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (136.7 vs 197.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 130-178% higher FPS

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm

15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~64.6% Side bezels 3.4 mm 8.5 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 37.4 dB 49 dB

Display 3456 x 2234 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 16.2 inches 17.3 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 254 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 25700:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 88% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.1% - Response time 67 ms 3 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 500 nits Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) n/a

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 74 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 140 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 353 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 30 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 1310 MHz GPU boost clock 1296 MHz 1725 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 80 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) +237% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.7 dB 82 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.