Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 118-161% higher FPS
- Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|37.4 dB
|56 dB
Display
|Size
|16.2 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|25700:1
|1383:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|84.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.1%
|97.3%
|Response time
|67 ms
|10 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|140 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|353 gramm
|610 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10
|14
|Threads
|10
|20
|L3 Cache
|-
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12171
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1735
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11873
16639
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|110 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.7 dB
|79 dB
|Microphones
|3
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
