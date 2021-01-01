Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
From $699
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 440 nits
- 26% sharper screen – 254 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 136.7 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|302.5 x 233.9 x 16 mm
11.91 x 9.21 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|16.2 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1494:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|70.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|140 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|10
|8
|L3 Cache
|-
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1701
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +176%
12018
4352
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1331
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4953
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|640
|DirectX support
|-
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
