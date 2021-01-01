MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Swift 3 (SF313-53) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 440 nits

26% sharper screen – 254 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 136.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 302.5 x 233.9 x 16 mm

11.91 x 9.21 x 0.63 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~76.7% Side bezels 3.4 mm 8.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 40 dB

Display 3456 x 2234 2256 x 1504 Size 16.2 inches 13.5 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 254 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1494:1 sRGB color space - 98.7% Adobe RGB profile - 70.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.3% Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +127% 1000 nits Swift 3 (SF313-53) 440 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 140 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 30 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 2048 640 DirectX support - 12 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +269% 5.2 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF313-53) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 4x4 GB - Clock 6400 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.