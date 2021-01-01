Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Swift 3 (SF313-53) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)

84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 440 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 254 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 136.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
vs
Swift 3 (SF313-53)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches		 302.5 x 233.9 x 16 mm
11.91 x 9.21 x 0.63 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~76.7%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 40 dB

Display

Size 16.2 inches 13.5 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1494:1
sRGB color space - 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.3%
Max. brightness
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +127%
1000 nits
Swift 3 (SF313-53)
440 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 140 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 10 8
L3 Cache - 8 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 2048 640
DirectX support - 12
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +269%
5.2 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF313-53)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB -
Clock 6400 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

