Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (104.5 vs 136.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|37.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16.2 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|25700:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.1%
|-
|Response time
|67 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|140 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|353 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|10
|16
|L3 Cache
|-
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1721
1500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12171
6785
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1509
1080
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11873
8054
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1296 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
