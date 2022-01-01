You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

21% sharper screen – 254 versus 210 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (102.4 vs 136.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm

12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~81.7% Side bezels 3.4 mm 0 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 37.4 dB -

Display 3456 x 2234 2560 x 1440 Size 16.2 inches 14 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 254 ppi 210 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 25700:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 88% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.1% - Response time 67 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +67% 500 nits Swift 5 (SF514-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 140 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 353 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 30 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1296 MHz - FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 24 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +208% 5.2 TFLOPS Swift 5 (SF514-56) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.