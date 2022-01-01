Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Swift Edge (SFA16-41) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)

74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
63 out of 100
Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 100 against 54 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
vs
Swift Edge (SFA16-41)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches		 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95-13.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51-0.55 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~85.9%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 37.4 dB 40 dB

Display

Size 16.2 inches 16 inches
Type Mini LED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 25700:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 88% 96.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.1% 99.6%
Response time 67 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 140 W 65 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 353 gramm 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 10 16
L3 Cache - 16 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1296 MHz 2400 MHz
FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +41%
5.2 TFLOPS
Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 84.7 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
