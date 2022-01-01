Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 100 against 54 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95-13.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51-0.55 inches
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|~85.9%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|37.4 dB
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|16.2 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|25700:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|96.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.1%
|99.6%
|Response time
|67 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|140 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|353 gramm
|260 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|L3 Cache
|-
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12116
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11873
10500
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1296 MHz
|2400 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|84.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
