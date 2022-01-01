You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3456 x 2234 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 100 against 52 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~87.4% Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.5 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 37.4 dB -

Display 3456 x 2234 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16.2 inches 16 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 254 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) - Display tests Contrast 25700:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 88% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.1% - Response time 67 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +25% 500 nits Swift X SFX16-52G 400 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 52 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 140 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 353 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 30 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1296 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 64 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +50% 5.2 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-52G 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 4x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.