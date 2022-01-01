Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Swift X SFX16-52G – what's better?

79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Acer Swift X SFX16-52G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 100 against 52 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
vs
Swift X SFX16-52G

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches		 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~87.4%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 37.4 dB -

Display

Size 16.2 inches 16 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) -
Display tests
Contrast 25700:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 88% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.1% -
Response time 67 ms -
Max. brightness
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +25%
500 nits
Swift X SFX16-52G
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 140 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 353 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 10
Threads 10 12
L3 Cache - 12 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1296 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +50%
5.2 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-52G
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 84.7 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

