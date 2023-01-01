You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3456 x 2234 - 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max - AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 94% sharper screen – 254 versus 131 pixels per inch (PPI)

94% sharper screen – 254 versus 131 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (136.7 vs 181.6 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Case Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm

15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~74% Side bezels 3.4 mm 13.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3456 x 2234 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 16.2 inches 17.3 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 254 ppi 131 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +67% 500 nits Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 300 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 140 W 280 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 353 grams 820 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 35 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz - GPU boost clock 1398 MHz - FLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2432 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 152 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 76 32 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB 16GB 32GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 3 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.