You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3456 x 2234 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (136.7 vs 182.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 57-77% higher FPS

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.9 mm

15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~69.9% Side bezels 3.4 mm 8.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display 3456 x 2234 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16.2 inches 17.3 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 254 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 500 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 140 W 280 / 330 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 353 grams 1034 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 35 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1398 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2432 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 152 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 76 48 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) +103% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB 16GB 32GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - 73.8 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm 12.1 x 8.3 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.