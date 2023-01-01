Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max AMD Ryzen 7 7735U RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 100 against 54 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 100 against 54 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm

14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~85.9% Side bezels 3.4 mm 6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 6000 RPM - Noise level (max. load) 43.2 dB 42.7 dB

Display 3456 x 2234 3840 x 2400 Size 16.2 inches 16 inches Type Mini LED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 254 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2 Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 2% more screen space Display tests Contrast 504000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 88.5% 97.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 99.7% Response time 63 ms 3 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +25% 500 nits Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 54 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 140 W 65 W Cable length 2 meters - Weight of AC adapter 353 grams 194 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon 680M TGP 35 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 1398 MHz 2400 MHz FLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2432 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 152 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 76 32 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +84% 6.8 TFLOPS Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 2x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 86.1 dB 83.7 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v7 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm 12.6 x 8.4 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

