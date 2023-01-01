Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 100 against 54 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|~85.9%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6000 RPM
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|43.2 dB
|42.7 dB
Display
|Size
|16.2 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~2% more screen space
|Contrast
|504000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.5%
|97.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|99.7%
|Response time
|63 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|140 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|353 grams
|194 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.75 GHz
|Cores
|12 (8P + 4E)
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|-
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14843
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14597
12685
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1398 MHz
|2400 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2432
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|152
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|76
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|2x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|86.1 dB
|83.7 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v7
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|12.6 x 8.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
- Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
- Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
