73 out of 100
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 100 against 54 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
vs
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)

Case

Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches		 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~85.9%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6000 RPM -
Noise level (max. load) 43.2 dB 42.7 dB

Display

Size 16.2 inches 16 inches
Type Mini LED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~2% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 504000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 88.5% 97.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 99.7%
Response time 63 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 140 W 65 W
Cable length 2 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 353 grams 194 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.75 GHz
Cores 12 (8P + 4E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache - 16 MB
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1398 MHz 2400 MHz
FLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2432 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 152 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 76 32
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +84%
6.8 TFLOPS
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 2x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 86.1 dB 83.7 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v7
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm 12.6 x 8.4 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
    - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
    - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
