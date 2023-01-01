You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Can run popular games at about 929-1267% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83.6 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

15% sharper screen – 254 versus 221 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~81.8% Side bezels 3.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display 3456 x 2234 2880 x 1800 Size 16.2 inches 15.4 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 254 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 500 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 83.6 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 140 W 87 W Cable length 2 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 353 grams 369 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 35 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1344 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2432 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 152 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 76 3 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +1689% 6.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB 16GB 32GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 2400 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 0.6 mm Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm 15.4 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.