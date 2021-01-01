Home > Laptop comparison > Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 or Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) – what's better?

ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 vs CX9 (CX9400)

ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
VS
ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
From $999
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 16GB
Evaluation of ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 and CX9 (CX9400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 57 against 50 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (102.3 vs 133.4 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
vs
Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

Weight 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs) 1.05 kg (2.32 lbs)
Width 357.6 mm (14.08 inches) 322.2 mm (12.69 inches)
Height 240.8 mm (9.48 inches) 204.9 mm (8.07 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.5 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.2 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 -

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

