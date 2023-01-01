Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (114.1 vs 129.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches
|322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
|736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|208 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|98%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|83%
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|100 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|355 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1817
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14513
10922
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1930
1813
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19158
14164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
