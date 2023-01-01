Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1620 - 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (114.1 vs 129.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) Dimensions 356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm

14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches Area 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~82.8% Side bezels 5.5 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2880 x 1620 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 212 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 98% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 83% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Creator Laptop Q (Q540) +50% 600 nits Swift X (SFX14-71G) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 150 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter - 355 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP - 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1185 MHz GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Creator Laptop Q (Q540) +11% 6.42 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-71G) 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.