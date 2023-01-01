Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Laptop Q (Q540) or Swift X (SFX14-71G) – what's better?

Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)

70 out of 100
Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Display 2880 x 1620
CPU Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (114.1 vs 129.9 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-71G)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
Dimensions 356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches		 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~82.8%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 98%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 83%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 150 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter - 355 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Creator Laptop Q (Q540) +11%
6.42 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-71G)
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

