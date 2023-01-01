Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 70 against 58.2 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 129.9 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1658:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|98.8%
|Response time
|1 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|67 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|-
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|20
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14513
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1930
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator Laptop Q (Q540) +131%
19158
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|81.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
