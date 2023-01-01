Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 70 against 58.2 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 129.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm

14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.5 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display 2880 x 1620 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1658:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.8% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Creator Laptop Q (Q540) +20% 600 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 150 W 67 W Weight of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Creator Laptop Q (Q540) +114% 6.42 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

