ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400) vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 86% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 220 nits
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|Width
|323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
|318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|215.6 mm (8.49 inches)
|206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
|Thickness
|19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
|659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~81.9%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1550:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|96%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 90 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|Yes
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|Yes
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) +108%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) +276%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|-
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
