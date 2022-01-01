You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M1 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 49.9 against 42 watt-hours

103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.1 vs 108 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 323.4 x 215.6 x 19.2 mm

12.73 x 8.49 x 0.76 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 - Noise level 37.4 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ExpertBook B1 (B1400) 220 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +82% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 0 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance ExpertBook B1 (B1400) 0.84 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +210% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock - 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 81.1 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive Yes No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA Yes No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.