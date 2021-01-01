Home > Laptop comparison > ExpertBook B1 (B1500) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

41 out of 100
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
From $1700
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 179-245% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~138%) battery – 100 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits
  • 154% sharper screen – 254 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 236.5 x 19.4 mm
14.09 x 9.31 x 0.76 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
220 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +355%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 90 W 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 2 10
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
1.22 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +326%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock - 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA Yes No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
