ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500) vs B1 (B1400)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (108 vs 131.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
|Height
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|215.6 mm (8.49 inches)
|Thickness
|19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
|19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 90 W
|65 / 90 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|Yes
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|Yes
|Yes
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1531 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1594 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1