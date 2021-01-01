Home > Laptop comparison > ExpertBook B1 (B1500) or ExpertBook B1 (B1400) – what's better?

ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500) vs B1 (B1400)

ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
VS
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500) and B1 (B1400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (108 vs 131.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
vs
ExpertBook B1 (B1400)

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 236.5 mm (9.31 inches) 215.6 mm (8.49 inches)
Thickness 19.4 mm (0.76 inches) 19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 / 90 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive Yes Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA Yes Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.8 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 48 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ExpertBook B1 (B1500) vs VivoBook S15 M533
2. ExpertBook B1 (B1500) vs Vostro 15 3500
3. ExpertBook B1 (B1500) vs VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
4. ExpertBook B1 (B1400) vs VivoBook S14 M433
5. ExpertBook B1 (B1400) vs Inspiron 14 7400
6. ExpertBook B1 (B1400) vs VivoBook S14 S435
7. ExpertBook B1 (B1400) vs Vostro 14 3400
8. ExpertBook B1 (B1400) vs Vostro 14 5402

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400) and B1 (B1500) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский