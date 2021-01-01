You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 66 against 48 watt-hours

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm

12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm

11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches Area 651 cm2 (100.9 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.9% ~76.5% Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 45 dB 38.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1661:1 1252:1 sRGB color space 98.9% 98% Adobe RGB profile 68.5% 77.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 66.3% 78.7% Response time 29 ms 44 ms Max. brightness ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) +33% 400 nits Spin 3 (SP313-51N) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 331 gramm 290 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS Spin 3 (SP313-51N) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.9 dB 76.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.