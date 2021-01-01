Home > Laptop comparison > ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) or Spin 3 (SP313-51N) – what's better?

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) vs Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

53 out of 100
Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 66 against 48 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
vs
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm
12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches		 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm
11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches
Area 651 cm2 (100.9 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.9% ~76.5%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 45 dB 38.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1661:1 1252:1
sRGB color space 98.9% 98%
Adobe RGB profile 68.5% 77.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.3% 78.7%
Response time 29 ms 44 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 331 gramm 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.9 dB 76.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
